The three-game friendly series continues at Lumen Field, where the USWNT looks to make it two-for-two against Japan. Coming off a win in the first match, the squad arrives in Seattle with plenty of momentum and a chance to clinch a series lead before the final whistle in game three.

Here is where to find English language live streams of USA vs Japan as we brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch USA vs Japan with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

USA vs Japan kick-off time

USA vs Japan kicks off on 15 Apr at 22:00 EST and 03:00 GMT.

Match preview

The Americans are arriving in Seattle on a roll, carrying an 11-game winning streak after grinding out a 2-1 victory in San Jose this past Saturday. That opener saw Rose Lavelle fire the hosts in front just eight minutes in, followed by a Lindsey Heaps goal early in the second half to keep the momentum squarely with the USWNT.

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While the Stars and Stripes have the upper hand, Japan isn't making it easy. By finding the net in the 61st minute of the last match, they snapped the USWNT’s run of eight consecutive clean sheets - the first time the United States has conceded a goal since October 2025.

Japan remains a formidable opponent, having just clinched the AFC Women's Asian Cup last month with a win over Australia. Still, the historical stats heavily favour USA, who have won 32 of the 42 all-time meetings.

Lavelle the player to watch

All eyes are on Lavelle as the series shifts to Seattle. The creative midfielder is coming off a masterclass in San Jose, where she celebrated her 100th career start by finding the back of the net just eight minutes in and later providing the assist for the game-winner. That strike wasn't just a highlight; it moved her into sole possession of 24th place on the USWNT all-time scoring list - surpassing legends Shannon Boxx and Joy Fawcett - and kept her scorching run of eight goal contributions in her last eight starts alive.

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Playing at Lumen Field adds an extra layer of energy for Lavelle, a perennial fan favourite who thrives in the Pacific Northwest atmosphere. While the squad may see some wholesale changes as Emma Hayes tests the team's depth, Lavelle’s ability to unlock tight defences remains the most dangerous weapon in the USA’s arsenal.

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch USA vs Japan today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: