Nashville return to Geodis Park for the quarterfinal stage of the CONCACAF Champions Cup, where they’ll meet Mexican heavyweights Club America. Having already navigated the earlier rounds successfully, this matchup marks another big test for the home side.

Here is where to find English language live streams of Nashville SC vs CF America as we brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch Nashville SC vs CF America with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Nashville SC vs CF America kick-off time

CONCACAF Champions Cup - CONCACAF Champions Cup Geodis Park

Nashville SC vs CF America kicks off on 8 Apr at 20:00 EST and 01:00 GMT.

Match preview

Nashville have made a strong start to 2026, knocking Inter Miami out of the tournament on away goals and putting together three wins in their last six matches while only conceding once. That mix of defensive resilience and attacking sharpness has been central to their run. Hany Mukhtar and Sam Surridge remain the main threat up front, as shown in the 5-0 win over Orlando, and even the slip against Chicago hasn’t changed the fact that Nashville play with real intent at home.

Getty Images

Club America come into this quarterfinal in a very different place. They haven’t won in four straight games, including a 1-1 draw with Santos Laguna after losing to Pumas, and their attack has looked short of ideas. Brian Rodríguez has provided flashes of quality, but overall the frontline has lacked consistency. With pressure building, heading into Nashville in this form is a tough assignment.

Players to watch

For Nashville, Surridge remains a major presence in attack. The 27‑year‑old showed his finishing touch with a hat‑trick against Orlando, and while he didn’t score in their most recent outing, he’s the type of forward who can unsettle defenders at any moment.

Getty Images

On the other side, Club America will look to Raphael Veiga to drive their play. Comfortable linking midfield with the attack, he’s already contributed to two goals in three Champions Cup matches this season and will be aiming to step up again in this quarterfinal.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Head-to-Head Record

NSC Last 2 matches CFA 2 Wins 0 Draws 0 Wins CF America 2 - 2 Nashville SC

Nashville SC 3 - 3 CF America 5 Goals scored 5 Games over 2.5 goals 2/2 Both teams scored 2/2

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Nashville SC vs CF America today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: