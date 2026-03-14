Saturday’s clash at Rugby Park pits two sides from opposite ends of the Scottish Premiership - Kilmarnock welcoming high-flying Hearts.

Here is where to find English language live streams of Kilmarnock vs Hearts as we brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch Kilmarnock vs Hearts with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Kilmarnock vs Hearts kick-off time

Premiership - Premiership The BBSP Stadium, Rugby Park

Kilmarnock vs Hearts kicks off on 14 Mar at 15:00 EST and 20:00 GMT.

Match preview

Kilmarnock’s season has been a real rollercoaster. They opened with promise - two wins, four draws, and just one defeat in their first seven games - but things quickly unravelled. Since then, Killie have managed only two victories in 22 outings, with five draws and a painful 15 losses. That run has left them sitting 11th in the table on 21 points, three shy of safety and seven clear of bottom side Livingston.

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Neil McCann has steadied the ship a little since stepping in back in January, picking up two wins and two draws from his nine matches in charge. He’ll be desperate to squeeze out more points in the final stretch to keep Kilmarnock in the top flight.

The challenge this weekend couldn’t be tougher. Hearts arrive at Rugby Park flying high at the summit of the Premiership, determined to break the Old Firm’s grip on Scottish football. The Jambos have racked up 19 wins, six draws, and just four defeats from 29 games, giving them 63 points - five clear of Celtic.

After a wobble in February, with defeats to St Mirren and Rangers either side of a derby win over Hibs, Hearts have bounced back strongly with two straight victories. Derek McInnes will want his side to keep that momentum rolling as the split approaches, knowing every point could prove decisive in the title race.

Key stats & injury news

Kilmarnock head into the weekend with a lengthy list of absentees. Lewis Mayo, Tyreece John-Jules, Kyle Magennis, Djenairo Daniels, and Matthew Kennedy are all sidelined through injury, leaving McCann short of options. After that bruising 5–1 defeat to Falkirk, the manager may be tempted to shake things up with several changes to his starting lineup against the league leaders.

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Hearts aren’t without their own problems, though. Craig Gordon, Stuart Findlay, Ageu, Oisin McEntee, Lawrence Shankland, Cameron Devlin, Stephen Kingsley, Calem Nieuwenhof, and Finlay Pollock are all unavailable, meaning the Jambos will also have to dig deep into their squad.

Hearts do have a fantastic recent record in this fixture, winning three and drawing one of their four clashes this season, including two victories at Rugby Park.

Team news & squads

Kilmarnock vs Hearts Probable lineups Probable lineup Substitutes Manager N. McCann Probable lineup Substitutes Manager D. McInnes

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Kilmarnock vs Hearts today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: