The stage is set at the Vitality Stadium for a high-stakes midweek Premier League clash where the European dreams of the hosts collide with the desperate survival bid of the visitors.

Here is where to find English language live streams of Bournemouth vs Leeds as we brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Leeds with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Bournemouth vs Leeds kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Vitality Stadium

Bournemouth vs Leeds kicks off on 22 Apr at 15:00 EST and 20:00 GMT.

Match preview

The atmosphere in Bournemouth is electric as the Cherries continue their impressive campaign, currently perched in eighth place and firmly in the hunt for European qualification. Fresh off a momentum-building 2-1 victory over Newcastle United, Andoni Iraola’s side is riding a club-record 13-game unbeaten run and will be looking to turn the Vitality Stadium into a fortress once again.

Getty Images

Standing in their way are Leeds, who arrive on the south coast with their own agenda. Sitting in 15th, the Whites are looking to cement their Premier League safety after a vital 3-0 thrashing of Wolves. Daniel Farke’s men have proven to be stubborn opposition on the road, remaining unbeaten in their last eight away fixtures in all competitions, and they will be desperate to spoil the party as they seek to pull themselves further clear of the relegation mire.

Key stats & injury news

Both teams are approaching this contest with significant form to defend. Bournemouth’s recent resilience has been their calling card, though they will be aiming to break a streak of recent home draws. Key player Marcus Tavernier enters the match in rich form, having contributed to ten goals this season, and all eyes will be on whether rising star Eli Junior Kroupi can continue his unique scoring record.

For Leeds, Noah Okafor has been the catalyst for their recent resurgence, finding the net early and often, which will be a major concern for the Bournemouth defence.

Getty Images

Regarding team news, the hosts remain without attacker Justin Kluivert, who is sidelined with a knee injury, while midfield pair Lewis Cook and Julio Soler face late fitness tests on thigh issues. Leeds find themselves light in certain areas, as both Daniel James and Anton Stach are ruled out of contention for this crucial fixture.

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Bournemouth vs Leeds today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: