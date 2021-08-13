Goal tells you how to catch all the action of the English top tier football league...

The 2021-22 Premier League season gets underway on August 14 with Arsenal in the season opener against new boys Brentford.

Saturday also has Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Manchester United welcome old foes Leeds United to Old Trafford, FA Cup winners Leicester City face Wolverhampton, Chelsea host Crystal Palace, and Liverpool versus Championship winners Norwich City at Carrow Road.

Manchester City begin their title defence away at Tottenham on Sunday.

Here's how to catch all the Premier League action in India:



Where to watch or stream Premier League from India?

The Star Sports network (Star Sports and Star Sports Select) has the rights to show Premier League matches in India.

In addition to the English Broadcast on Star Sports Select, regional feeds in Bangla and Malayalam will be made available for key weekend matches on Star Sports 3 (geo-tagged for West Bengal and Kerala) and Star Sports 1 Bangla.

Matches will also be available on streaming mobile application Disney+ Hotstar VIP, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches in their preferred language.

Premier League fixtures

Matchday 1

Premier League 2021-22 opening weekend fixtures

Date Time (IST) Match TV Channel/stream* Aug 14 12:30am Brentford v Arsenal Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD Aug 14 5pm Man Utd v Leeds United** Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD Aug 14 7:30pm Leicester City v Wolves Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD Aug 14 7:30pm Chelsea v Crystal Palace** Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD Aug 14 7:30pm Watford v Aston Villa Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD Aug 14 7:30pm Everton v Southampton Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD Aug 14 7:30pm Burnley v Brighton Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD Aug 14 10pm Norwich City v Liverpool** Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD Aug 15 6:30pm Newcastle v West Ham Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD Aug 15 9pm Tottenham v Man City** Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD

*All Premier League matches may be streamed online on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

**Also available on Star Sports 3 (Malayalam/Bangla) and Star Sports 1 Bangla.

Key Premier League derby dates 2021-22

Here is a handy breakdown of the main derby match dates this season.

Merseyside derby

November 30, 2021 - Everton vs Liverpool

- Everton vs Liverpool April 23, 2022 - Liverpool vs Everton

Manchester derby

November 6, 2021 - Man Utd vs Man City

- Man Utd vs Man City March 5, 2022 - Man City vs Man Utd

North-west derby

October 23, 2021 - Man Utd vs Liverpool

- Man Utd vs Liverpool March 19, 2022 - Liverpool vs Man Utd

North London derby

September 25, 2021 - Arsenal vs Tottenham

- Arsenal vs Tottenham January 15, 2022 - Tottenham vs Arsenal

