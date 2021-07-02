How to watch Euro 2020 quarterfinals from India?
The UEFA Euro 2020 tournament has entered the quarterfinal stage.
The likes of France, Croatia, Portugal, Netherlands and Germany have all been knocked out in the Round of 16.
Spain have become a rising force after scoring 10 goals in two games, Belgium are looking to justify their world number one ranking, Italy will again be reliant on their strength in depth while England will be ecstatic after a historic 2-0 win over Germany.
Goal has what you need to know about who is playing who and where to watch the Euro 2020 quarterfinals from India.
Which 8 teams qualified for Euro 2020 quarterfinals?
|Team
|Round of 16 result
|Switzerland 🇨🇭
|France 3-3 (PEN 4-5) Switzerland
|Spain 🇪🇸
|Croatia 3-3 (3-5 AET) Spain
|Belgium 🇧🇪
|Belgium 1-0 Portugal
|Italy 🇮🇹
|Italy 0-0 (2-1 AET) Austria
|Czech Republic 🇨🇿
|Netherlands 0-2 Czech Republic
|Denmark 🇩🇰
|Wales 0-4 Denmark
|England 🏴
|England 2-0 Germany
|Ukraine 🇺🇦
|Sweden 1-1 (1-2 AET) Ukraine
What are the Euro 2020 quarterfinal fixtures?
|Date
|Time (IST)
|Game
|Venue
|July 2
|9:30pm
|Spain vs Switzerland
|Krestovsky Stadium, Saint Petersburg
|July 3
|12:30am
|Belgium vs Italy
|Allianz Arena, Munich
|July 3
|9:30pm
|Czech Republic vs Denmark
|Olympic Stadium, Baku
|July 4
|12:30am
|England vs Ukraine
|Stadio Olimpico, Rome
How to watch Euro 2020 on TV & live stream in India
In India, the Euros will be broadcast live on the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN). It will be livestreamed on the SonyLIV app.
|TV channels
|Online stream
|Sony Ten 2 SD & HD, Sony Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi)
|SonyLIV, Jio TV
Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.
|Malayalam & Bengali TV channels
|Tamil & Telugu TV channels
|Sony Six SD & HD
|Sony Ten 4 SD & HD
Who are the defending champions of Euro?
Portugal are defending title holders of the European Championship, having won the 2016 edition in what was their first tournament win.
They defeated host team France in the final of the competition at the Stade de France, Eder scoring in the dying minutes of stoppage time to clinch the 1-0 victory.
