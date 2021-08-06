How to watch Brazil vs Spain in Olympics 2020 Final from India?
Brazil will be looking to defend their Olympic gold medal when they take on Spain in Saturday’s final at the Nissan Stadium.
The Brazilians won the Rio 2016 Olympics and will be looking to be only the fifth team ever to win back-to-back Olympic golds. However, Spain will be looking to win their second Olympic gold, having won it first at Barcelona 1992.
Having started the Olympics after a high scoring win over Germany, Andre Jardine’s Brazil have only found the net four times in their last four matches coming into this clash.
Editors' Picks
- Maddison to Arsenal? Why Arteta's 'unprecedented' squad overhaul has stalled
- From a 'disaster' to Serie A's best defender: Why Spurs are spending €50m on Juventus reject Romero
- Lloyd and Rapinoe sign off in style as USWNT claim Olympic bronze
- Slow, cautious and compacted: Can Premier League football make a rapid recovery from Covid-19?
Meanwhile, La Furia Roja have scored only one goal or fewer in four of their five matches at these games, with the 5-2 extra-time victory over the Ivory Coast in the quarter-finals a notable exception.
Here's how to watch Brazil vs Spain in India.
Contents
What time does Olympic final between Brazil and Spain start?
Spain booked their spot in the Olympic football final at the International Yokohama Stadium after Marco Asensio scored the only goal of the game in extra-time against Japan, ending in a 1-0 victory.
Brazil, meanwhile, secured their place through penalties in a 4-1 shootout victory over Mexico after the game ended 0-0 after extra-time.
|Game
|Brazil vs Spain
|Date
|Saturday, August 7
|Time
|5pm IST
How to watch Brazil vs Spain on TV & live stream in India
In India, the Olympics will be broadcast on the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN). Online streaming will be available on the SonyLIV and JioTV apps.
|TV channels
|Online streaming
|Sony Ten 2, Sony Six, Sony Ten 1
|SonyLIV, JioTV
Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.
|Hindi TV channels
|Tamil & Telugu TV channels
|Sony Ten 3
|Sony Ten 4
Brazil vs Spain: Team news
Matheus Cunha will face a late fitness test after missing the semi-final against Egypt due to injury, with Paulinho ready to take his place once again should he fail to recover.
Marcos Asensio will be pushing to start after coming off the bench to score the extra-time winner over Japan in the last round.
Further reading:
- What is an 'Olimpico' goal & who has scored them?
- Who have won consecutive golds in Olympic football?
- Which country has most Olympic football gold medals?