How to watch ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bashundhara Kings in the AFC Cup 2021 from India?

The Mariners are currently in pole position in Group D to make it to the knockouts of the 2021 AFC Cup...

ATK Mohun Bagan have their target set on making it to the next round of the 2021 AFC Cup when they face Bashundhara Kings at the Maldives National Football Stadium in Male, on Tuesday.

As only one team from Group D can progress to the next round where they will face the winner of the Central Asia Zonal final, Antonio Habas' men only need to avoid a defeat against the Oscar Bruzon-coached side in the final group game in order to the Inter-zone play-off semi-finals.

If Bagan lose against the Kings, then the Bangladeshi club will go through.

Here's how to watch ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bashundhara Kings in India.

Contents

What time does the 2021 AFC Cup game between ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bashundhara Kings start?

Game ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bashundhara Kings Date Tuesday, August 24 Time 4:30pm IST

Return to top



How to watch ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bashundhara Kings on TV & live stream in India?

In India, the 2021 AFC Cup group stage will be broadcast on the Star Sports network. Online streaming will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.

TV channels (English) Online streaming Star Sports 2 SD & HD, Star Sports 3 Disney+ Hotstar, JioTV

Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.

Hindi TV channels Bengali TV channels Star Sports 1 Hindi SD & HD Star Sports 1 Bangla

Return to top



ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bashundhara Kings: Team news & key stats

ATK Mohun Bagan registered a brilliant comeback to beat Maziya S&RC 3-1 in matchday 2 in Group D on Saturday. Liston Colaco led the second half comeback after the Mariners were trailiing by a goal at half-time. Both Ashutosh Mehta and Hugo Boumous made significant impacts coming off the bench while Roy Krishna bagged his second goal in as many games and Manvir Singh also registered his name on the scoresheet.

As a result of the win over Maziya S&RC, and having defeated Bengaluru FC 2-0 in the previous game, the Mariners reclaimed the top spot in the group as they now have six points from two games. Bashundhara Kings are second with four points, after the Bangladesh Premier League champions followed up a 2-0 win over Maziya with a goalless draw against Bengaluru FC on Saturday.

Article continues below

Key stats:

This will be the first AFC Cup game between Bashundhara Kings and ATK Mohun Bagan.



Bashundhara Kings are the first team from Bangladesh to avoid defeat in their opening two games in the AFC Cup (W1 D1). In fact, only once before has a Bangladeshi team gone three consecutive games without defeat in the competition (Abahani Limited Dhaka won four in a row in 2019).



ATK Mohun Bagan have won their opening two games in the 2021 AFC Cup – only once before have they (as Mohun Bagan) managed three wins in a row in the competition (in 2016). Should they avoid defeat in the game against Bashundhara Kings, they will equal their longest ever undefeated run in the AFC Cup (five games in 2016 (W3 D2) – currently W3 D1).

Return to top