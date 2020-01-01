How NFF, Caf, Fifa celebrated former Everton star Amokachi at 48

The Super Eagles legend has been sent congratulatory messages by the football governing bodies as he reaches a new age

Football Federation (NFF), the Confederation of African Football (Caf), Fifa and have celebrated with former international Daniel Amokachi on his 48th birthday.

Amokachi enjoyed great success during his playing career for club and country which spanned more than a decade.

The forward, nicknamed ‘The Bull’, had 44 caps for the Nigeria national team and was part of the side that won the 1994 .

Amokachi also featured prominently at the 1994 World Cup in USA, where the West African side shone as they reached the second round of the tournament.

He was also part of the Nigerian team that won the 1996 Olympic gold medal, scoring a breathtaking goal in the final.

The governing bodies and his former club have sent the Nigeria legend congratulatory messages as he reaches a new age.

Happy birthday to former @NGSuperEagles forward and coach, Olympic Gold and Afcon winner, @FrenzziiiBull Have a good one Da Bull! pic.twitter.com/l3FIu1vGVB — The NFF 🇳🇬 (@thenff) December 30, 2020

Happy birthday to former 🇳🇬 Nigeria striker Daniel "The Bull" Amokachi! 🎉



Legendary player with legendary celebrations 🕺@FrenzziiiBull | @NGSuperEagles pic.twitter.com/cNjoufwqXF — CAF (@CAF_Online) December 30, 2020

⚽️ Scored the 1st-ever @ChampionsLeague goal

🥇 Helped Nigeria win AFCON & Olympic golds

🏆 Dazzled at 2 World Cups

🤩 Scored golazos serially



🎁 Happy 48th birthday to an electrifying talent, Daniel Amokachi ⚡️



🐂 @FrenzziiiBull | @NGSuperEagles 🇳🇬pic.twitter.com/LVvFyQK4BE — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) December 30, 2020

Amokachi started his career in Nigeria with Ranchers Bees and returned home to the West African country to end it with Nasarawa United.

On leaving Nigeria in 1990, he teamed up with Belgian side , where he delivered eye-catching performances.

His fine form earned him a move to Premier League club in 1994, and he is best remembered for his effort in helping the Toffees win the 1995 title.

Amokachi also spent time in after leaving in 1996 to join and won the Turkish Cup with the side before his departure.

The forward featured for side before returning to Nigeria in 2005 and has been a coach since he called time on his career.

Amokachi was afforded an opportunity to serve as the Super Eagles assistant coach to Stephen Keshi and helped the team to win the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations in .

He has managed a number of Nigerian Professional Football League ( ) teams and he is currently the special assistant on sports to Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari.