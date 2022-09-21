How many goals has Memphis Depay scored for Netherlands? Oranje star's full World Cup, Euro and international friendly record

The Dutchman has been scoring freely for his country ever since opening his account in 2014

Memphis Depay has been one of the best Dutch attackers around ever since his humble beginnings at PSV.

He has not only performed well at club level after overcoming a disappointing spell with Manchester United, but has also proved to be a vital player for Netherlands.

The striker made his national team debut in 2013 and scored his first goal in 2014 against Australia.

How many goals has the Barcelona forward scored for his country, though, and in which competitions did he net most often?

Let's have a look.

Memphis Depay's total Netherlands goals

Competition

Games

Goals

World Cup

4

2

Euros

4

2

World Cup qualification

15

15

Euros qualification

14

6

UEFA Nations League

14

7

International friendlies

29

10

80

42

How many goals has Depay scored at the World Cup?

Edition

Games

Goals

2014 World Cup

4

2

2022 World Cup

TBC

TBC

4

2

Depay's European Championships record

Edition

Games

Goals

Euro 2020

4

2

4

2

World Cup qualification goals

Edition

Goals

2018 World Cup qualifiers

3

2022 World Cup qualifiers

12

15

Depay's friendly goals for Netherlands

Games

Goals

29

10

Depay's favourite opponents

Team

Goals

Gibraltar

4

Montenegro

4

Turkey

3

Scotland

3

Germany

2

Luxembourg

2

Peru

2

Belarus

2

Northern Ireland

2

Belgium

2

*Data accurate as of September 19

Will Depay surpass the 50-goal mark for Netherlands?