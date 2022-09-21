The Dutchman has been scoring freely for his country ever since opening his account in 2014

Memphis Depay has been one of the best Dutch attackers around ever since his humble beginnings at PSV.

He has not only performed well at club level after overcoming a disappointing spell with Manchester United, but has also proved to be a vital player for Netherlands.

The striker made his national team debut in 2013 and scored his first goal in 2014 against Australia.

How many goals has the Barcelona forward scored for his country, though, and in which competitions did he net most often?

Let's have a look.

Memphis Depay's total Netherlands goals

Competition Games Goals World Cup 4 2 Euros 4 2 World Cup qualification 15 15 Euros qualification 14 6 UEFA Nations League 14 7 International friendlies 29 10 80 42

How many goals has Depay scored at the World Cup?

Edition Games Goals 2014 World Cup 4 2 2022 World Cup TBC TBC 4 2

Depay's European Championships record

Edition Games Goals Euro 2020 4 2 4 2

World Cup qualification goals

Edition Goals 2018 World Cup qualifiers 3 2022 World Cup qualifiers 12 15

Depay's friendly goals for Netherlands

Games Goals 29 10

Depay's favourite opponents

Team Goals Gibraltar 4 Montenegro 4 Turkey 3 Scotland 3 Germany 2 Luxembourg 2 Peru 2 Belarus 2 Northern Ireland 2 Belgium 2

*Data accurate as of September 19