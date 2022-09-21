How many goals has Karim Benzema scored for France? Les Bleus star's full World Cup, Euro and international friendly record

The Frenchman has been banging in the goals for his country ever since opening his account in 2007

Karim Benzema is one of the greatest footballers in modern day football in terms of goalscoring.

The Real Madrid striker is not only known for the number of goals he scores every year, but also in terms of his creativity in building up play for his team.

For the national team, Benzema scored his first goal on his debut back in 2007 against Austria.

Just how many strikes does the Frenchman have to his name, though, and in which competitions did he find the net the most often?

Benzema's total France goals

Competition

Games

Goals

World Cup

5

4

Euro

10

4

World Cup qualification

22

7

Euro qualification

12

5

UEFA Nations League

5

3

International friendlies

43

15

97

37

How many goals has Benzema scored at the World Cup?

Edition

Games

Goals

2014 World Cup

6

3

2022 World Cup

TBC

TBC

7

4

Benzema's Euro Championships record

Edition

Games

Goals

Euro 2008

2

0

Euro 2012

4

0

Euro 2016

Not in squad

Not in squad

Euro 2020

4

4

4

0

World Cup qualification goals

Edition

Goals

2010 World Cup qualifiers

2

2014 World Cup qualifiers

2

2022 World Cup qualifiers

3

7

Benzema's friendly goals for France

Games

Goals

43

15

Benzema's favourite opponents

Team

Goals

Faroe Islands

2

Estonia

2

Jamaica

2

Honduras

2

Armenia

2

Portugal

2

Switzerland

2

Kazakhstan

2

*Data accurate as of September 19

