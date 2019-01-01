How Chelsea’s Abraham fared against Bissouma’s Brighton & Hove Albion

The Anglo-Nigerian was in action for the Blues against the Seagulls, and Goal reviews his performance

Tammy Abraham put up a fine performance in ’s 2-0 victory over & Hove Albion in Saturday’s Premier League clash.

After a scoreless first half, the Blues stepped up their game to secure maximum points thanks to goals from Jorginho’s penalty and a strike from Willian.

The game at Stamford Bridge was Abraham’s sixth start for Frank Lampard’s men in the English top-flight this term. He did well combining with Pedro and Mason Mount.

In the 61st minute, a backpass from Dale Stephens was cut out by Abraham who poked an effort towards goal, but Mathew Ryan blocked the effort with his body.

Another defensive mistake from Brighton almost gifts Tammy our second goal of the afternoon, but Ryan does just enough...



🔵 1-0 ⚫️ [61'] #CHEBHA — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) September 28, 2019

The 21-year-old was a thorn in the flesh of Graham Potter’s men as he recorded five shots, 27 touches and 75% passing accuracy.

Our final change: Tammy makes way for Michy.



🔵 2-0 ⚫️ [83'] #CHEBHA pic.twitter.com/4EUa55FWMw — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) September 28, 2019

Abraham was replaced by Michy Batshuayi in the 83rd minute as Lampard’s team moved up to sixth spot in the English top-flight.

He is expected to be on parade when the one-time European kings host in Wednesday’s encounter.

Four days later, they travel to St. Mary’s Stadium for a date with .