Hougang United organise friendly against Hougang Hools as club pays tribute to them

Cheetahs pay tribute to some of the most fervent supporters in Singapore football.

dared to dream of a historic first league title in the club's short history this season.

And although they came up short, it was a memorable season to remember for the Cheetahs as they managed to push eventual champions FC all the way.

For Hougang however, such aspirations would not have been possible without the support of their fans - namely - the Hougang Hools.

Thus, it was a classy gesture from the club to end the season by organising a friendly with the Hougang Hools, as the Cheetahs pay tribute to some of the most fervent supporters in Singapore football.