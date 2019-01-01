'Higuain is what Chelsea & Hazard need' - No more false nine pleases Cole

The former Blues midfielder believes a proven frontman will be a success at Stamford Bridge, with his qualities helping to answer a striking headache

Gonzalo Higuain is “a goalscorer” and just what Chelsea needed, says Joe Cole, with his arrival allowing Maurizio Sarri to ditch a false nine experiment with Eden Hazard.

The Argentine arrived at Stamford Bridge after a protracted transfer saga involving various striking options.

In the end, he was snapped up on an initial loan deal from Juventus – with an option to make a permanent move in the summer – while Alvaro Morata was moved out of Stamford Bridge and back to his native Spain at Atletico Madrid.

Higuain will have to adapt quickly to the demands of life in English football, with questions having already been asked of his fitness and suitability to the Premier League.

Former Chelsea star Cole believes the 31-year-old will prove to be a shrewd addition as he fills an important role for Sarri and frees others to operate in favoured positions where they are more effective.

He told The Telegraph: “It’s a very logical signing.

“Chelsea were playing with a false nine and they needed a number nine and he is just that – he’s a goalscorer.

“It’s what they need and it’s what Higuain needs, so it suits everybody involved.”

Cole added on the challenges which will face a man who has inherited a shirt which proved too big for the likes of Morata and Fernando Torres to fill: “One thing is for sure, you have to be the finished article to wear the Chelsea number nine shirt because it’s heavy.

“And he has played for some big clubs, so it shouldn’t be a problem.

“It will just be how quickly he settles in, but the great thing is Sarri knows him, knows what he’s about as a person and he knows the system. So it ticks boxes.”

Higuain is still looking for his first goal as a Chelsea player.

He passed up the chance to take a penalty during an FA Cup clash with Sheffield Wednesday and drew a blank as the Blues suffered a shock 4-0 defeat at Bournemouth.

There are, however, 290 club efforts on his CV, from 580 appearances, while he has also found the target 31 times over the course of 75 appearances for his country.