Higuain focused on Juventus but leaving door open for River Plate return

The Argentine frontman has spent the last 12 years in European football, but suggested he is planning to head home at some stage in the near future

Gonzalo Higuain claims to be fully committed to his contract at , but he is keeping the door open for a return to River Plate to be made at some stage.

The 31-year-old striker has spent the last 12 years in European football.

He has taken in spells with , , , and Juve, with a regular stream of goals provided wherever he has been.

It was expected that he would be on the move again over the summer, with the Bianconeri having seemingly deemed him to be surplus to requirements.

The arrival of Maurizio Sarri in Turin has, however, presented the experienced frontman with a clean slate.

Higuain is determined to make the most of that opportunity, with any thoughts of heading back to his native having been shelved for now.

He told Fox Sports: "For now I am staying here, I have a contract to fulfil. I have this year and next year.

“I have never closed the door to River. They have a great coach [Marcelo Gallardo], with whom I have a good relationship, and the fans have always been affectionate towards me, but now I think of the present and I feel good in . I'm having fun.”

Pressed further on a possible reunion with River, Higuain added: “As I said, I don't close any doors.

“The future is uncertain. I have a two-year contract here and then we'll see.

“I'm always tied to River, the players and the fans. To tell the truth, I don't know what will happen. But at the moment I want to enjoy Juve.”

Higuain is solely focused on club matters at the moment, having taken the decision to retire from international football.

He has no regrets at having made that call and is happy to have been freed to give his all at Juve.

On being welcomed back into the fold with the champions, he said: “I feel very good. I know my team-mates, the medical staff. I left with good memories, friends here, and coming back was easy. The goal is now to improve year after year.”

Among those to have linked up with Juve during his absence is Cristiano Ronaldo, although the five-time Ballon d’Or winner is a player that Higuain knows well.

Article continues below

He said of the Portuguese superstar: “We had already played together with Real.

“Many years have passed and I have found another player, a more mature person, with a family. I enjoyed playing alongside him before and I am glad that we are back together.”

Higuain has been among the goals for Juve since being returned to their ranks, netting against former club Napoli, and is looking to help provide an attacking spark as Ronaldo nurses a minor knock.