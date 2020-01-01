‘He’s never been so happy in Paris’ – Herrera says Neymar and Mbappe to stay with PSG

The former Manchester United man believes that the commitment of the two superstars towards the club is unwavering at present

Neymar has never been more content at than he is now, according to Ander Herrera, who has also poured cold water on the suggestion that Kylian Mbappe might leave the club in the summer.

Following his third season with PSG, Neymar had been linked with a move back to , where and have both been credited with an interest, while Mbappe had been associated with a big-money move to Real Madrid or .

Herrera, though, says that both stars are settled in the French capital and has revealed that the coronavirus crisis, which brought a premature end to , has been a positive influence in that regard.

Speaking to COPE’s ‘Tiempo de Juego’, the former man said: “Mbappe and Neymar are still at PSG and even more so with the situation that we are currently in.

“I had dinner with Neymar before the quarantine and he is very involved with the project. He told me that he has never been so happy in Paris.

“PSG’s project is such that both feel fulfilled in Paris.”

While ’s domestic season might be over, having finished in an abridged manner, that is not the case with the , in which PSG have already qualified for the quarter-finals thanks to a comeback victory over .

Their success proved controversial as they marked their triumph by apparently mocking Erling Haaland’s celebration in the first leg of the tie. While they were accused of being disrespectful to the club, Herrera argued that if BVB were willing to dish out such insults, they should be willing to take it in return.

“After the first leg, they celebrated it very publicly and put a couple of unfortunate tweets in their official account, which hurt our pride saying that they did not buy superstars but they created them,” the Spain international said, reflecting on the 2-1 loss in .

“It’s not good to make Neymar and Mbappe angry.”

Herrera’s first season with PSG proved to be a frustrating one as injury restricted the 30-year-old to 18 appearances, including only eight in the league.