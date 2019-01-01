'He's a player with a big future' - Casillas tips Felix to star in La Liga

The former Real Madrid goalkeeper believes the youngster can light up the league and thinks James could excel this year

Iker Casillas has weighed in on several players starring, as he once did, in as he tipped Joao Felix to shine in the Spanish league.

The legend, who was between the posts for five Primera Division crowns and three triumphs in ’s capital, is now on the staff, though he is not playing as he recovers from a heart attack, made the comments during a question and answer session on his Twitter page.

He thinks ’s Felix has the potential to be a star in Spain and tips James Rodriguez to do well at Santiago Bernebeu.

“[Felix] is a player with a big future. Got talent. Of course, they will demand the maximum,” he said on Twitter during a question and answer session with fans.

“The responsibility comes with the price they paid for him. He knows he has reached a club that wants titles, additionally, people may see him as a replacement for [Antoine] Griezmann."

He added: “James gives you many things in a match. He has a spectacular left foot. Free kicks, corners…he’s a danger. If you give him time, he’ll put the ball in the place you want.”

Casillas played in goal for Spain during two European Championship and one World Cup-winning campaigns. He and several of his contemporaries from those teams are at or near the end of their careers.

He was asked if he would follow Xavi Hernandez into coaching, and although he didn’t say he would, he tipped Xavi and others to be successes in the dugout.

Xavi, al igual que otros compañeros míos en el fútbol, tiene maneras de entrenador. Estoy convencido que tanto él como Raúl, Víctor Valdes, Xabi Alonso, etc.. Serán grandes protagonistas de los banquillos en los próximos años. https://t.co/8hPnJPG0zG — Iker Casillas (@IkerCasillas) September 15, 2019

“Xavi, like other teammates of mine in football, has the potential to coach,” he answered.

“I am convinced that he and Raúl, Víctor Valdes, Xabi Alonso, etc. will be great protagonists of the benches in the coming years.”

Casillas had a contentious relationship with his last coach at Real, Jose Mourinho. Mourinho pushed the club great out of the first team in Madrid, and the player moved to Porto as a result.

Despite that, he says he has no issues with the former and boss.

“I have no problem with him. The situations we lived were ours. We had good and less good moments,” he said when asked if he’d ever reunite with Mourinho.