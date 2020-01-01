Herrera jumps to defence of under-fire Pogba & praises Man Utd for signing the 'right players' in summer window

The Paris Saint-Germain midfielder says his old team-mate "has everything" and that the Red Devils are progressing under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Ander Herrera has jumped to the defence of under-fire star Paul Pogba and praised the Red Devils for signing the "right players" in the summer transfer window.

Pogba has come under intense criticism at the start of the 2020-21 campaign after failing to pick up from where he left off in terms of his performances post-lockdown.

The Frenchman played a key role in United's run to a third-place Premier League finish last term, silencing rumours of a possible move away from Old Trafford in the process, but his form has taken a turn for the worst over the past few weeks.

The 27-year-old started a 3-1 defeat to , a narrow 3-2 victory against and a 6-1 humbling at home to before being dropped to the bench for the 4-1 win over Newcastle on Saturday.

Pogba annoyed many Red Devils fans while away on international duty recently as he admitted he harbours dreams of a switch to Real Madrid one day , but United have since triggered the one-year extension clause in his contract which ties him to the club until 2022.

Former Old Trafford favourite Herrera, who joined PSG on a free transfer in 2019, has spoken out in support of his ex-team-mate as he prepares to come up against him in the on Tuesday night.

“I think he has everything - there are not many players like him,” the Spaniard said ahead of PSG's group-stage clash with the Red Devils at Parc des Princes.

“Pogba, he can play one-on-one, box-to-box, a little high, he definitely has got it all. He’s got all the skills and the talent. I think he plays well right now because of Bruno Fernandes.

“Before, we used to play more on the left and more on the right. Regardless, he's got the talent to be one of the best.

“Now, I’m a Paris player, so I wish him the best. Tomorrow, it’s a different team and the fight is on.”

United's lack of activity in the summer market was well publicised, with deadline-day deals for Edinson Cavani, Alex Telles and Facundo Pellistri doing little to satisfy the club's frustrated fanbase after a failed pursuit for 's Jadon Sancho.

However, Donny van de Beek also arrived at Old Trafford from earlier in the window, and Herrera thinks his old club made some shrewd moves which will help Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in his continued quest to bring back the glory days.

“They are progressing,” he said. "They have signed the right players, in my opinion. They are going to improve.

“They are progressing. I don’t think they are going backwards, I think they are going forwards.”

Herrera was on the winning side the last time United faced PSG in Europe, with a stunning 3-1 win in sealing a memorable comeback for Solskjaer's men in the last-16 stage in 2018-19.

He is fully focused on contributing to the Red Devils' demise this time around though, and has stressed the importance of getting off to a good start in a group also containing and Istanbul Basaksehir.

“I was a Manchester United player then so, of course, I was very happy with the outcome,” Herrera added.

”We played a lot of new players. A lot of the first-team players were injured back then. We had hope and actually played well, and we won, so I was very happy.

“Now, it’s different. I’m a Paris player. I don’t know if I’m going to start or not. Whatever’s going to happen, I’m playing for Paris and Paris is in my mind. I’m going to play the best I can and make sure we win.

“Now it’s a game tomorrow, an important game for both. This is a group where you can’t make many mistakes because, if you do, you’re in trouble.”