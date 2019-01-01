Henry Onyekuru: Monaco sign Everton forward on five-year deal

The Ligue 1 club have announced the arrival of the Nigeria international from England on a permanent deal

international Henry Onyekuru has completed a permanent switch from to , in a deal which will keep him at the club until 2024.

Onyekuru could not play for the Toffees since his arrival from Eupen in June 2017 due to his inability to secure a work permit in .

He was sent out on loan to Belgian First A club for the 2017-18 campaign before his temporary stint at last season.

Article continues below

During his time in , Onyekuru scored 16 goals in 44 appearances across all competitions, including 14 efforts in the league, which helped the Lions secure the Super Lig title.

The 22-year-old's signing comes as a reinforcement for Leonardo Jardim's squad following their disappointing 3-0 loss to in their opening fixture on Friday.

Onyekuru joins 's Seydou Sy, 's Youssef Ait Bennasser, and 's Lyle Foster at Monaco for the 2019-20 campaign.