Henderson’s ‘big dream’ hints at Man Utd return to compete with De Gea

The 22-year-old goalkeeper continues to impress during a second loan spell with the Blades, but his sights are set on starting at Old Trafford

Dean Henderson has reiterated that filling the No.1 spot at is his “big dream”, with the loanee determined to take David de Gea’s job.

It could be that he heads back to Old Trafford this summer and seeks to oust the Spanish shot-stopper from the most demanding of roles.

Another season-long stint at Bramall Lane will come to a close at the end of the 2019-20 campaign.

More teams

Henderson has impressed again during a second spell with the Blades, having helped them to promotion into the Premier League last term.

He has stated on a regular basis that his ambition is to nail down a starting berth with his parent club.

That remains the 22-year-old’s ultimate target, although it remains to be seen when an opportunity for him to take the gloves in Manchester will present itself.

Henderson told the Kelly & Wrighty Show: “The big dream is to play for Manchester United one day.

“I’ve always had that dream throughout my life so until that’s accomplished I’ll never think I’ve made it.

“Even if I play for them once I won’t think I’ve made it. I need to play for them 500 times, 300 times, whatever it is, then you can turnaround at the end of your career and say, ‘I made it, I did what I set out to do’.”

Henderson also has his eye on Jordan Pickford’s place in the senior England squad, with the former Under-21 star looking to make a step up the international ladder.

He added: “[I want to] get to 40 points first and foremost to stay up [with Sheffield United].

“If we do that, win as many games as possible towards the end of the season and then going into the summer fight for the No.1 spot as much as I can.

“That’s what I’ll be doing and hopefully I can make it happen.”

Article continues below

The Blades have been a surprise package since rejoining English football’s elite.

Chris Wilder, who has been earning plenty of plaudits, has his side sat sixth in the table with 36 points to their name.

A relegation dogfight has been avoided by Henderson and Co., with it possible that a bid for European qualification could still be maintained.