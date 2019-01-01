Henderson setback hits Liverpool in Munich before Mane stunner

The midfielder suffered an apparent ankle injury during the opening stages of his side's Champions League match at Bayern Munich

suffered an early setback before taking the lead in their last-16 showdown at , as captain Jordan Henderson hobbled off through injury.

Henderson appeared to land awkwardly after an aerial challenge with James Rodriguez and received treatment to his left foot.

Although the international tried to continue he was forced to make way for Fabinho during the 13th minute.

Jurgen Klopp's decision to start with Henderson, Georginio Wijnaldum and James Milner ahead of Fabinho raised eyebrows before kick-off at the Allianz Arena.

However, Sadio Mane put Liverpool 1-0 ahead on the night - as well as on aggregate - with a superb 26th-minute finish.

That goal puts the Reds on course to make the quarter-finals of the Champions League, with Bayern now obliged to score two unanswered strikes to keep their campaign alive.

The Germans did cut the deficit shortly before half-time thanks to Joel Matip's own goal, which will ensure a nervy second half for the visitors.

Klopp's men will hope to go one better than last year's campaign, where they battled through to the final before going down to .