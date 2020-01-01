‘Henderson has been different class for Liverpool’ – Reds captain getting the credit he deserves, says Robertson

The England international midfielder shone for Jurgen Klopp’s side again in a win over Wolves, with value being recognised in an underrated performer

Jordan Henderson has been “different class” for this season, says Andy Robertson, with the Reds captain finally getting the recognition he deserves.

The 29-year-old midfielder has not always been held in the highest regard, at Anfield and beyond.

He has, however, become a key component in Jurgen Klopp’s well-oiled machine.

That value was highlighted once again in his most recent outing, as Henderson delivered a goal and assist in a 2-1 victory over Wolves which has kept Liverpool’s unbeaten run going at the top of the Premier League.

The Reds skipper has also been named England’s Player of the Year for 2019 and got his hands on more major silverware at club level – with UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup crowns added to a triumph.

Henderson is suddenly being showered with plaudits, but Robertson believes that should always have been the case for a midfielder that can sail under the radar at times.

The Liverpool left-back told the club’s official website of his skipper: “Hendo, for me, this season has been different class. He’s been one of, if not our best player this season.

“Sometimes over the years Hendo’s not got the credit that he deserves. But when you play with him, you train with him and see the way he acts off the field, it’s an absolute pleasure [for him] to be my captain and everyone’s captain.

“For us, he’s now getting the credit that he deserves and that’s what it’s all about for us because he’s getting the recognition that his performances deserve.

“His all-round play the past couple of months has been second to none and he’s really driving us forward to the position we are in now.”

Henderson epitomises what Liverpool are all about, with a once divisive figure having never once looked to shy away from the challenges put in front of him.

Robertson believes that mindset is now shared by all of those at Anfield, with collective spirit driving forward a relentless pursuit of more silverware.

The international added: "We are a team that don’t find excuses, we are a team that gets on with it.

"Are there some games you go in tired? Are there some games you go in with an injury when you are playing with pain? Of course there are. But like I’ve said, we are going for something that’s never been done before.

Article continues below

"We are playing for a club that is a fantastic club to play for. The fans are really enjoying it, we are all enjoying it, so why wouldn’t we put ourselves out there?

"Pain barrier or tiredness, it’s just about breaking through the barriers and it’s about just giving your all for the badge and for your teammates in there – and that’s what all of us are doing just now.

"Then we rest and maybe hobble about for a couple of days and then we go again. It’s a fantastic group of boys in there, an honest group who work so hard for each other and that’s why we are getting the results just now."