Helping society is more meaningful than scoring a goal in a final – Mata

The Spaniard believes that football players have a responsibility to speak out and use their platform for positive change

midfielder Juan Mata believes that, if they want to, football players should use their platform to speak out on societal issues.

The 31-year-old has practiced what he preaches by founding Common Goal, a campaign for footballers to redistribute a small percentage of their earnings to charitable causes around the world.

Mata has managed to get several of the game's biggest names to sign up, including Mats Hummels, Giorgio Chiellini and Alex Morgan.

"It's a reality that there is a lot of money in football. And for me, the problem is not that," Mata said in an interview with ESPN FC.

"That's not a problem at all because football generates a lot of things for the world, and a lot of passion and a lot of money. So it's normal that something that big generates a lot of money.

"If we can use a part of that money to actually invest in football, but in a different kind of football, which is a social football, then I think it makes a lot of sense."

In addition to giving back financially, the Spaniard also believes that footballers have a societal responsibility to speak out and use their platform for positive change.

"I think there are still people that think, 'Why is this football player speaking about all these things?'" Mata said. "Why not? That's my point of view. Why not?"

"I'm very happy to be a football player." Mata continued. "I'm happy to have played many games and win some important trophies. I feel very privileged and lucky about that and hopefully I can win many more. But I think we are here to do, in a way, something else.

"When you're in a profession like this, you have that responsibility in terms of so many people following you, so many people watching the game."

Mata, who joined United from in 2014, has won many trophies during his time in the game, including the , , and .

However, the midfielder believes that there is something even more important that footballers can do in their careers besides winning championships.

"Helping other people is probably more meaningful than scoring a goal in the final," Mata said. "If you can do something different, a different kind of goal, then much better."