Hellas Verona deny fans aimed racist chants towards Milan's Kessie and demand 'respect'

The Ivorian was allegedly racially abused on Sunday but I Gialloblu have released an official statement to deny the incident

Hellas Verona have denied their supporters racially abused midfielder Franck Kessie and demanded more respect for their fans.

Kessie was allegedly targeted during Milan's 1-0 win at Stadio Marc' Antonio Bentegodi on Sunday.

Monkey chants are reported to have been aimed at the international, but Hellas have issued a statement on Twitter to reject those suggestions.

"Racist chants against Kessie? Insults against [Gianluigi] Donnarumma? Maybe someone was baffled by the decibel of the Gialloblu supporters," the club tweeted.

Fischi, inevitabili, per decisioni arbitrali che lasciano ancora oggi molto perplessi, e poi tanti applausi, ai nostri “gladiatori”, a fine gara. Non scadiamo in luoghi comuni ed etichette ormai scucite. Rispetto per Verona e i veronesi.#respect — Hellas Verona FC (@HellasVeronaFC) September 16, 2019

"[We heard] unavoidable whistles against the referee's decisions which still leave us very perplexed today.

"And then, lots of cheers for our gladiators at the end of the match. Let's not stumble on cliches and old labels. Respect for Verona and its people."

The incident continues a racism storm in Serie A at the start of the new season, after Inter's Romelu Lukaku was also subjected to hateful abuse.

fans could be heard directing monkey chants towards the Belgian striker before he scored a penalty during the Nerazzurri's 2-1 win at Sardegna Arena on September 1.

Lukaku stated his belief after the match that football is "going backwards" in its handling of racism, with a number of well-respected figures in the game stepping forward to echo his comments.

Kessie's latest on-field experience marks the third time in a year he has been targeted, with and accused of aiming racist abuse in his direction in the 2018-19 season.

The Italian football federation has yet to speak out on the fresh allegations, with Serie A now very much under the microscope.

The Premier League has also seen several cases of racism in the early stages of the campaign, with Manchester United duo Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba suffering online abuse, along with 's Tammy Abraham.