'He'll stay with us' - Emery not looking to let Arsenal forward Nketiah leave on loan

The young forward has impressed during Arsenal's U.S. tour, and his manager will give him the chance to earn a bigger role this season

Unai Emery says that Eddie Nketiah will get the chance to earn a bigger role with after considering loaning the forward last season.

Nketiah has been Arsenal's top youngster so far through the team's three-game American tour, having scored three goals in three matches, including a brace in Saturday's 3-0 win over .

The youngster has made 19 total appearances for Arsenal's senior team spread across two seasons, having scored three goals, including one in the final match of this past season at .

And, given the 20-year-old's prolific start to pre-season, Emery is determined to keep Nketiah on board as he looks to carve out a more consistent role.

"Last year in small moments when we could give him chances to be on the pitch he did very well. His progress can confirm, we want progress with every player," Emery said.

“He has a very good attitude and they need experience, minutes and confidence. The young energy is very important.

"Nketiah was playing very well. Last year, in December we were thinking of loaning or not loaning the player to and we decided he should stay with us to train and progress with us.

"We started this preseason with the same idea as we finished last year. He’ll stay with us and my idea is that if you progress like we are seeing from you, you can have a chance with us."

With Danny Welbeck now gone, there seems to be a role for another forward with the squad alongside the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubemeyang and Alexandre Lacazette.

Nketiah, though, had his doubts at one point, Emery said, but the coach assured the forward that he, and any young player, will have the chance to earn more minutes with their performances on the pitch and in training.

"I spoke with the club and with him because he started with a doubt on whether it was better for him here with us or for him to go to play on another team with more minutes," Emery said.

"We have examples with some players who are loaned away and didn’t play as much as we want.

"I said to him, ‘First, be focused here, and if you earn to be with us, I can promise you that you will have minutes’. The minutes, you have to earn, and at the moment, he’s played well."

He added: "Aubameyang plays some time on the wing. Last year we had Lacazette, Aubameyang and Welbeck. They had space to play.

“We want to give the chances to Nketiah. Every young player, if they deserve to be here, we’ll help them.”