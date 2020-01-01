Hegazi urges West Bromwich Albion to build on Hull City performance

The Egypt international has spoken of his delight with the Baggies' display against the Tigers at the Hawthorns

Ahmed Hegazi has urged West Bromwich Albion to build on their impressive performance against when they face on Wednesday.

The 29-year-old centre-back scored his first goal of the season to help the Baggies secure a 4-2 victory over Hull City on Sunday.

Moments before the end of the game, however, the international was given his marching orders after he was shown his second yellow card.

The victory helped Slaven Bilic’s men reduce the gap between them and league leaders to one point.

Hegazi is delighted with the impressive performance, although he is displeased he will not play a part in their clash against the Rams due to his one-game suspension.

“[I am] delighted for the win and goal today. Unfortunately, I will not be involved on Wednesday, but let’s keep the momentum going boys,” Hegazi tweeted.

Delighted for the win and goal today .



— Ahmed hegazi (@Hegazi) July 5, 2020

Hegazi has been playing a key role for the Hawthorns outfit since joining the club from Egyptian Premier League side in the summer of 2017, initially on loan before the deal was made permanent.

Last season, the centre-back made 43 appearances across all competitions to help the Baggies to the play-off semi-final before losing to .

The defender played with an injury during most of the campaign before opting to undergo a surgery in July 2019, which saw him miss a few weeks of the 2019–20 season.

Hegazi returned to full fitness in October and has now played 16 games for the Hawthorns outfit in this campaign to help them move closer to securing automatic promotion to the Premier League.

Hegazi, who has now started 12 Championship games, will be expected to be available for selection when square off against on July 7.