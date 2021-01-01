‘He will play for us next season’ – Dortmund reiterate Haaland stance

Having secured Champions League qualification, BVB believe they do not have to fear for their striker's future

Borussia Dortmund have reiterated their transfer stance on Erling Haaland: he will not leave the club this summer.

Linked with a string of big clubs around Europe, speculation has mounted as to what the future might hold for the Norway international forward.

However, in the aftermath of Dortmund securing Champions League football next season, sporting director Michael Zorc has once again stated that Haaland is not for sale.

What was said?

Speaking to Sky, Zorc simply said: “He will play for us next season.”

The bigger picture

Haaland is arguably the most wanted player in the world currently. Indeed, agent Mino Raiola has previously said that there are 10 big clubs around Europe interested in him.

The 20-year-old Norway international has, indeed, enjoyed a remarkable season. In 40 matches in all competitions, he has scored 39 goals and created another 12.

Chelsea, Real Madrid and Barcelona are just some of the clubs reported to be monitoring his situation. Man City and Bayern Munich have ruled themselves out of the immediate running for the forward, meanwhile, citing fears that he will simply cost too much money at the present time.

It is likely to take an astronomical offer for Borussia Dortmund to accept any deal this summer, but in a year, Haaland has a release clause of an unknown value that will kick in and potentially make him more affordable.

