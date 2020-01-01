'He never beat me!' - Mourinho aims dig at Wenger over omission in ex-Arsenal manager's book

The Tottenham boss believes he may have been included if the Frenchman compiled a better record of success against him

Jose Mourinho believes Arsene Wenger failed to mention him in his new autobiography because the ex- boss did not beat him much during his career.

Wenger released his book "My Life in Red & White" this week but did not mention the current manager, against whom he had an oftentimes turbulent rivalry.

In one particularly infamous moment, Mourinho called the Frenchman a "specialist in failure" in 2014 during his second spell in charge of .

Mourinho did often get the better of Wenger, with the Portuguese boss winning nine of the duo's 19 encounters and Wenger only winning twice.

On Friday, Mourinho was quizzed at a press conference why he believed he wasn't mentioned in Wenger's book, to which he replied: "Because he never beat me.

"You are not going to do a chapter about 12 or 14 matches and never win one so why should he speak about me in his book? A book is a thing to make you happy, to make you proud so I understand perfectly the situation."

While he was in charge of in 2018, Mourinho expressed some regret at the number of bust-ups he had with Wenger.

"There were little things it would obviously be better without - some gestures, some words," Mourinho said.

"It's obviously better without. I feel better now without [insults]. When I arrived in in 2004, they were champions, and famous champions - the 'Invincibles'.

"Then I arrive [at Chelsea], the next few years it was with them [battles for the title].

"It was an amazing team. So thank you very much for that. They pushed us to the limits. The two matches we played at Highbury, that amazing old stadium, were unforgettable. So thank you, thank you so much for that."

Mourinho's current side Tottenham are set to face West Ham on Sunday, a game in which Gareth Bale could be set to make his second debut for Spurs after returning from .

"He's working so well, just evolution in every data, in every aspect of his condition," Mourinho said of the Welshman. "He's there. Probably he plays Sunday, if he doesn't he will on Thursday [in the versus LASK]. He's there. He's very, very close."