'He is not a good example' - La Liga president says he hopes Neymar does not return to Barca

The Brazilian is linked with a return to his former club, but Javier Tebas would prefer for the move not to happen

president Javier Tebas insisted he would prefer for Neymar not to return to , questioning the forward's behaviour as rumours continue to swirl about a possible summer transfer.

Neymar is heavily linked with a return to Camp Nou, two years after a world-record €222 million (£198 million/$252 million) switch to .

It comes after PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi said in June the giants would no longer put up with any "celebrity behaviour" at the club, seemingly taking a shot at the forward.

Tebas questioned Neymar's behaviour on Sunday, saying he did not want Barca to sign the superstar forward again.

"I prefer that Neymar does not return to Barca," he told Onda Cero.

"We always want to bring great players, but in the case of Neymar that behaviour is not good for the competition because in the end the news is if the player has done this or that.

"We have worked a lot in La Liga to maintain the values and we don't want to change the image."

Amigos & companheiros .. honra e satisfação em fazer parte desse grupo! pic.twitter.com/Gy8Mv9aakg — Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) June 21, 2019

Neymar was at Barcelona originally from 2013-17, as the Brazil star formed an attack alongside Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez that guided the club to two La Liga crowns and a title during his time in .

Barcelona are also expected to sign Antoine Griezmann from , while several of their players are linked with moves away to fund that switch and Neymar's return.

Tebas talked up Neymar's talent, but was unsure whether the 27-year-old set a good example off the pitch.

"He can be a great player, but the behaviour is very important in the values we transmit in the competition," he said.

"If outside the field the example is not correct, I prefer that he doesn't return to La Liga because he is not a good example."

Neymar was forced off of Brazil's Copa America squad due to an injury suffered in a pre-tournament friendly against .

