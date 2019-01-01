'He could have worn a red shirt!' - Referee accused of Bayern favouritism after Cologne drubbing

Match official Patrick Ittrich was the subject of fierce criticism after the Bundesliga champions eased to victory on Saturday

Cologne sporting director Armin Veh has criticised the performance of referee Patrick Ittrich in his side's loss to , saying he ‘could have worn a red shirt’ in the 4-0 drubbing.

A Robert Lewandowski goal at the start of each half - along with goals from Philippe Coutinho and Ivan Perisic - helped Bayern to a comfortable victory, yet it was the decision to send off Cologne's Kingsley Ehizibue that angered Veh the most.

The right-back was shown a straight red card on the hour mark as he bundled Coutinho to the floor inside the penalty area, with the Brazilian dusting himself off to convert the spot-kick twice, with his first effort ruled out due to encroachment.

Speaking after the loss, Veh said: “During the first half there were some incidents where I thought: ‘It might be better for us if he wore a red shirt'.

“That way at least we know he plays for Bayern. It is an expression, you can use.

“I had a good conversation with Ittrich after the match. I told him it was not a good performance.

“He did not simply run away, but we talked about it.

“If I had talked to him before, I probably would not have said the shirt quote.“

And, on the decision to send Ehizibue off, Veh added: “That topped it all. A disaster!”

Already with a three-goal advantage, the champions made their numerical advantage count with a fourth through Perisic.

Victory against newly-promoted Cologne sees Bayern remain undefeated after five games, with the club returning to winning ways after drawing 1-1 at leaders last weekend.

Their early-season success has once again been heavily centred around Lewandowski, with the Polish striker already on nine league goals for the season, as well as scoring one in his side's group-stage victory over .

Niko Kovac’s side now sit second in the , two points behind Leipzig, although they could lose their spot if win their game at on Sunday.

Cologne, meanwhile, find themselves 16th in the table with just one win from five, losing their other four league matches this season.