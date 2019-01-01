Hazard & Van Dijk revealed as FIFA 20 cover stars

The Real Madrid star and Liverpool defender will don the front of the new game, with the player for the Ultimate Edition version to be announced soon

Eden Hazard and Virgil van Dijk have been chosen as the cover stars for FIFA 20, EA Sports have confirmed.

The star, who joined the Liga giants from this summer, has been announced as the face of the standard version, while winner Van Dijk will be on the cover of the champions edition.

Speaking of the honour of becoming the latest cover star for the new game, Hazard said: "FIFA is the biggest football game on the planet, and I have been playing it for years against my brothers.

"I am lucky to have been on the cover before but to be on FIFA 20 globally is amazing and I hope to excite as many gamers as I do when I take the field for Real Madrid this season!"

Van Dijk added: "It is a huge honour for me to be on the cover of FIFA 20.

"I've been playing FIFA for as long as I can remember and so it's an extremely proud moment for me to be representing FC on the cover of such an iconic game."

The duo replace forward Cristiano Ronaldo on the cover of the title, with the Portuguese having initially been the face of the game for both the 2018 and 2019 versions.

He was, however, replaced on the cover of by a trio of star Kevin De Bruyne, forward Neymar and Ronaldo's Juve team-mate Paulo Dybala as EA Sports made a change at the beginning of 2019.

The very first FIFA cover, for the FIFA International Soccer game released in 1993, featured former Arsenal and England midfielder David Platt alongside ex-Poland international Piotr Swierczewski.

Dortmund star Marco Reus was selected as the cover star for FIFA 17 following an online vote, while Lionel Messi featured on the front of four covers in a row from FIFA 13 through to FIFA 16.

Van Dijk's inclusion isn't the first time a Liverpool player has featured, meanwhile, with club captain Jordan Henderson starring alongside Messi in the 2016 version.

The reveal of Hazard and Van Dijk follows the announcement of Volta in FIFA 20, a game mode similar to FIFA street in previous versions of the game that enables players to play small-sided matches.

FIFA 20 will be available to play on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC and the standard edition of the game is due to be released on September 27.