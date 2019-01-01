'He can be the best in the world' - Jorginho praises Chelsea teammate Hazard

The Belgian maestro has starred for the Blues this season and his teammate insists he doesn't have to leave the club in order to fulfil his potential

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho says teammate Eden Hazard has the potential to become the best player in the world.

The Belgian forward has thrived for the Blues this season after being deployed in a false nine position by new Blues boss Maurizio Sarri.

The 27-year-old has moved ahead of strikers Alvaro Morata and Olivier Giroud in the pecking order and has responded with 12 goals and a further nine assists.

Hazard’s contract at Stamford Bridge expires in 2020 and he remains unsure over whether to sign an extension or seek a dream move to Real Madrid.

Jorginho believes Chelsea is still the best place for Hazard and insists he doesn’t have to leave in order to fulfil his career ambitions.

"With the potential he has, if he wants, he can be the best in the world," he told Sky Sports.

"In the new role he's playing, he can score more goals in the position he has and he has the potential to do so."

Jorginho has settled in quickly at Stamford Bridge having joined from Napoli for £50million (€55million/$63.5million) in the summer.

Manchester City were initially favourites to sign the Brazilian before he opted to join Chelsea.

The 27-year-old says he is happy with his decision to move to west London over Manchester and he credits his mother with helping him make up his mind.

"A lot of things happen and then, of course, it comes down to preferences,” he added. “I'm really happy with my choice to be here at Chelsea…what's happened has happened and I'm happy to be there now.

"My mum was a big influence in me coming here. Every decision, I speak to my mum and this one was the same. My mum has always been by my side for every decision I take."

Jorginho also says the chance to be reunited with former boss Sarri was a key factor in his decision.

"I think it is easier for me because I know how he [Sarri] works and I know what he wants from me on the pitch. It has made me coming here easier.

"I think he has already changed a lot. You can see that on the pitch, we've improved but there is still room for improvement. We need to keep going, keep improving but keep our feet on the ground and who knows, hopefully, we'll be able to win something."