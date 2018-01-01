Hazard airs future ambition amid Chelsea exit talk and reveals when his reputation went from good to great

The Belgian playmaker is determined to land more silverware while at Stamford Bridge and believes the 2018 World Cup took his game to a new level

Eden Hazard is looking for more goals and trophies at Chelsea, in a hint towards where his future may lie, while admitting that performances for Belgium have made him “one of the best players in the world”.

The 27-year-old forward is enjoying another standout season at club level in 2018-19, with his exploits seeing further questions asked of how long he will remain in west London.

Hazard has hinted in the recent past that he may move on at some stage, but he is happy in his current surroundings for now.

He has been asked to fill a slightly different position for Chelsea of late, as he operates in a central ‘false nine’ role under Maurizio Sarri, and is delighted to be contributing to the pursuit of collective goals.

Hazard told the Blues’ official website: “I have never thought about myself; I just try to play for my team-mates.

“I spend more time in the middle of the pitch now so I am more like a playmaker. Sometimes I am lucky to pass the ball and we score; sometimes not!

“I want to keep this thing as a part of my football: playing for my team-mates. If everyone can shine it’s good.

“I’m happy with my form and with what we have done so far this season. For four months now we have been enjoying playing football with the team and the new manager.

“I know I play for one of the biggest clubs in the world, and I can improve a lot in the future I think.

“I need to score more goals; we need to win more trophies. I won already a lot with Chelsea, but when you play for Chelsea you want big trophies like the Champions League, and to reach finals.”

While chasing down more major honours at domestic level, Hazard concedes that it was his showings for his country at the 2018 World Cup which have taken his game to new heights and seen him placed in a talent bracket alongside the very best players on the planet.

He added: “Personally I feel like I went on to another level because of the World Cup.

“I think before the World Cup people thought I was a good player, but after the World Cup they were saying I was one of the best players in the world.

“That’s the level I want to reach and stay at. I think since the beginning of the season I have done pretty well.”

Hazard and Chelsea will be back in action on Boxing Day when they make the short trip to Watford.