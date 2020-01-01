'Havertz is a special player' - Bosz insists Liverpool-linked midfielder can get even better

The manager reflected on the German's performance as Bayer Leverkusen made a winning return on Monday

head coach Peter Bosz lauded "special player" Kai Havertz but insisted the in-demand star can improve amid growing interest from some of the world's top clubs.

Havertz continued to burnish his reputation with a first-half brace as Leverkusen crushed lowly 4-1 in the on Monday.

The international – frequently the topic of transfer gossip columns amid links to , and – opened the scoring in the 28th minute and restored Leverkusen's lead five minutes later following Theodor Gebre Selassie's equaliser.

More teams

After thrashing relegation-threatened Bremen behind closed doors at Weser-Stadion due to the coronavirus pandemic, Bosz told reporters: "Kai [Havertz] is a special player, but I don't think he made his best game today. He can do much better.

"I've known him for a long time now and I know he can do much better. It has to do with the rhythm. But for every player the captain's armband is something special. And so it will be for Kai."

Havertz, 20, added: "I'm very happy. We didn't make many mistakes and deservedly won.

"Now we want to continue like this on Saturday in Monchengladbach."

Havertz's future has been a talking point for several months, with former Germany international Jens Nowotny urging the young midfielder to join Borussia Dortmund over the likes of Liverpool and Bayern Munich .

Jan Molby, meanwhile, has said that Havertz could blossom into Liverpool's version of Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes , while former Reds star Dietmar Hamann says that the 20-year-old could become a “young Michael Ballack” .

The result was Leverkusen's fourth in succession as the Bundesliga returned over the weekend following the Covid-19 outbreak.

Article continues below

Leverkusen are fifth in the table, eight points behind defending champions and leaders .

"We are naturally satisfied, as you have to be when you win the first game after a two-month break with 4-1 in Bremen," Bosz said. "There were many question marks before. I think we deserved to win, although we didn't always play very well. That has to do with the rhythm.

"We lost easy balls during the game, which we normally don't lose. But like I said, if you win 4-1 here, you have to be satisfied. And I am satisfied."