Hassan Sunny reaches 100 matches for Army United

Hassan Sunny is still going strong despite entering the twilight stage of his illustrious career, as he racks up a total of 100 appearances and counting for Thai club Army United.

Singapore's number one continues to defy his age and critics as it seems there is no clear sight as to when he will eventually call time on his playing career. The 36-year-old first joined Army United in 2015 before returning to his homeland in 2017 after Army United were relegated from Thai League 1.

Hassan's affair with the land of smiles would not end there as Army United would come calling for his services once again in 2018, where he eventually established himself as the first choice goalkeeper of the team. He is not the only Singaporean goalkeeper to ply his trade in , with longtime rival and friend Izwan Mahbud following suit.