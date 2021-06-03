'Has Kane moved already?' - Son snaps back at talk of Tottenham exit for star striker

Speculation continues to rage regarding a big-money move for Spurs' prolific frontman, but a club colleague will not be drawn on gossip

Heung-min Son has snapped back at the speculation suggesting that Harry Kane is destined to secure a big-money transfer away from Tottenham this summer.

The prolific frontman is said to be pushing for a switch away from Spurs as he looks to land the major silverware that has proved elusive during a goal-laden stint in north London.

Leading clubs across Europe are reported to be piecing together enticing offers, but no formal bids have been made as yet and Son is reluctant to be drawn on rumours that lack substance.

What has been said?

Asked about the England international moving on, South Korea international Son has told reporters while away on World Cup qualifying duty: "Has Kane moved already?

"Everything is not decided. Rather than worrying about his transfer, I am doing my best at Tottenham.

"I want to focus on the national team and Tottenham. Maybe Kane is doing the same, he is busy preparing for the Euros."

Who has been linked with Kane?

With 221 goals recorded across 336 appearances for Spurs, it comes as no surprise to find that Kane is not short on suitors.

Manchester rivals United and City are both in the market for another No.9, with the Blues bidding farewell to club-record goalscorer Sergio Aguero.

Chelsea are also seeing a raid on their London neighbours mooted, amid questions of how long Tammy Abraham and Olivier Giroud will be sticking around, while a reunion with former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino could be put in place at Paris Saint-Germain.

Any other business?

Part of the problem for Spurs is that they currently have no permanent manager at the helm.

Efforts are being stepped up to get a full-time successor to Jose Mourinho on board, with Ryan Mason having seen out the 2020-21 campaign in an interim role.

Ex-Chelsea and Juventus boss Antonio Conte, who has severed ties with Inter on the back of a Serie A title triumph, is among the frontrunners to take the reins at Tottenham.

He would want to hold talks with Kane if a deal were to be done that returns him to English football, but no agreement is in place as yet.

Son added on the managerial search at Spurs: "I can’t talk about that subject.

"Conte doesn’t arrive yet, I have to be careful. It’s not confirmed, and I don’t know if Spurs is finding new coach or not. I will do my best in any situation in my position."

