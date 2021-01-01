Hart apologises for 'Job Done' post on Instagram after Tottenham beaten by Dinamo Zagreb in Europa League

The Premier League side were dumped out of Europe after defeat on Thursday - however a celebratory message was published on the keeper's social media

Tottenham goalkeeper Joe Hart has apologised for a celebratory message saying 'Job Done' which appeared on his Instagram page - after Spurs were knocked out of the Europa League.

The triumphant message appeared on Hart's social media, even accompanied by the 3-0 scoreline which signalled Spurs' elimination. It was swiftly deleted, and on Friday morning the former England goalkeeper posted an apology video.

The Spurs number two said that a member of his social media team had thought the London club had won 3-0 rather than been beaten after extra time, that the mistake was accidental and that he was sorry for the loss and for the subsequent anger caused by the ill-advised graphic.

What did Hart say?

Hart, who was on the bench for the defeat in Zagreb on Thursday, said: "I feel I need to come on and make an apology on behalf of my social media team. I've just woken up, but it has just been brought to my attention that someone thought we had won 3-0 last night. Sloppy as it sounds, it's the truth.

"They posted 'Job Done'. It's unacceptable, I'm sure a lot of people are unhappy and I'm sorry for that. It has obviously not come from me, I've got nothing but love for the team and I'm just as down as the boys are, so apologies.

"Unfortunately stuff like this happens, just know that it didn't come from any place other than a typo."

What happened in Zagreb?

The Premier League side suffered a humiliating 3-0 defeat to Dinamo Zagreb in their round of 16 second-leg clash on Thursday night, which saw them crash out of the competition 3-2 on aggregate.

Spurs had put themselves in a strong position to progress to the quarter-finals of European competition after winning 2-0 in the first leg at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, but were well below par in the return match in Croatia.

Mislav Orsic scored two stunning second-half goals to force the game into extra time, and completed his hat-trick with a 106th-minute effort from distance to dump Hart and co out of Europe.

This did not register with whoever was running Hart's Instagram, however, who posted "Job Done" with a big green tick over a graphic showing the final result and the aggregate score.

