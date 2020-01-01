‘Hard work pays off’ – Kevin-Prince Boateng reacts to Besiktas win over Kasimpasa

The Ghanaian forward was on the scoresheet once again to help the Black Eagles claim all three points

Kevin-Prince Boateng has taken to social media to express his satisfaction after scoring in ’ 3-2 win over Kasimpasa in the Turkish Super Lig on Thursday night.

The Black Eagles fell to a disappointing 3-1 defeat at Kayserispor on Monday night. Boateng, however, came off the bench and provided the assist for Atiba Hutchinson’s goal.

The 33-year-old international started from the bench once again on Thursday and Besiktas took the lead via American winger Tyler Boyd after just six minutes.

Kasimpasa then temporarily seized the stage when Guinea forward Bengali-Fode Koita scored twice in the space of eight minutes to give the visitors a 2-1 lead heading into the half-time break.

Boateng came on in the 37th minute after Gokhan Gonul was taken out injured. The former man then restored parity two minutes after the restart with the assist coming from former Sunderland winger Jermain Lens.

Guven Yalcin scored the winner in injury time for Besiktas’ third win since the restart of the Super Lig.

“Hard work pays off. Great team win,” Boateng posted on Twitter.

The Berlin-born forward has now taken his goal tally to three in 10 Super Lig outings since arriving on loan from in January.

In the 53 minutes played, Boateng produced four total shots, 31 touches, 16 accurate passes at 84% while also having a 100% success in his dribble attempts (two from two) and winning three of four total duels.

Besiktas have finally moved into fourth spot on the table following ’s 4-1 defeat by Alanyaspor, with former and striker Papiss Cisse scoring a brace.

Sergen Yalcin’s men take a trip to Yeni Malatyaspor next Monday.

Boateng notably raised a fist up after he scored his goal which is in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement protesting racial injustice and police brutality following the death of George Floyd in the United States.

Boateng has been a victim of racism before and has called for tougher measures from the football authorities to tackle the problem as he believes they are not doing enough.

"It is a difficult situation. Other than being sad, I am angry. It just hurts always coming back to the same feeling. It's very difficult for me right now," Boateng previously told Sky Sports.

"It's not a discussion, it's just if we're strong enough, if we really want to change something, we have to take big measures."