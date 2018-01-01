Hamed Junior Traore shines in Empoli’s home defeat to Sampdoria

The Ivorian youngster provided an assist but could not help the Blue-Hooped from suffering their second consecutive loss

Hamed Junior Traore was impressive in Empoli’s 4-2 home defeat to Sampdoria in Saturday’s Italian Serie A encounter.

The 18-year-old who made his 14th league appearance since his promotion to the Blue-Hooped’s senior team provided an assist but Gianluca Caprari’s brace ended their hope of avoiding defeat.

Manuel Pasqual put his side in front in the 11th minute from the penalty spot before Gaston Ramirez levelled proceedings for the visitors.

Fabio Quagliarella gave Marco Giampaolo’s men the lead for the first time in the game before Francesco Caputo restored parity to the Blues in the 76th minute after benefitting from Traore’s assist.

Article continues below

Gianluca Caprari’s 87th and 90th-minute efforts saw the Blues clinch the three points as Sampdoria suffered their second consecutive loss after last weekend’s defeat to Fiorentina.

Traore who featured for the entire duration of the game will hope to continue the sparkling form and help Empoli return to winning ways when they clash with Torino on December 26.