Hamari Traore ends 37-month Rennes wait with Athletico Marseille stunner

The 27-year-old ended his wait for Les Rennais goal in their game against Consolat Le club des Quartiers Nord on Sunday

Hamari Traore scored his first goal with a first-half stunner in Sunday’s 2-0 French Cup win over Athletico , in the process ending his 37-month wait to find the back of the net for Les Rennais.

Twentythree minutes into the game, the Malian gave Julien Stephan’s men the lead at Stade La Martine with a spectacular effort.

The 27-year-old pounced on a loose ball from a Marseille defender to volley home from outside the goal area and past goalkeeper Paul Cattier.

In a productive first-half, Julien Stephan’s men took a two-goal lead into the half-time break thanks to midfielder Raphinha.

No goals were scored in the second half and the French top-flight side qualified for the competition’s Round of 16.

After brief spells at Paris FC, Lierse and , Traore joined Rennes in 2017.

The Mali international will be lifted by his effort when Stephan’s team travels to Allianz Riviera for Friday’s encounter with Nice.

They are third in the log with 36 points from 20 outings so far.