Hakimi's stoppage-time strike sinks Simy's Crotone in Serie A

Despite his goalscoring heroics this year, the Nigeria striker will play in the Italian second division next season

Simy Nwankwo's Crotone have been relegated from the Serie A following a 2-0 defeat to Inter Milan on Saturday.

The Super Eagles forward played from start to finish at the Stadio Ezio Scida as second-half goals from Christian Eriksen and Achraf Hakimi condemned the hosts to their 26th league defeat of the season.

With four games remaining in the Italian top-flight, Crotone remain at the bottom of the table after gathering 18 points after 34 matches and they are 13 points away from safety.

The Pythagoreans became the first team to suffer relegation in the 2019-20 Serie A season while 19th-placed Parma await their fate when they travel to Torino for their next league fixture on Monday.

Simy could not add to his tally of 19 goals after 34 league appearances for Serse Cosmi's side on Saturday, however, Algeria's Adam Ounas, Libya's Ahmed Benali and Ivory Coast's Koffi Djidji were also in action for the hosts.

On the other hand, Morocco defender Hakimi continued his fine debut campaign in Italy and he took his tally to seven goals with his stoppage-time effort for Antonio Conte's men.

The former Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund full-back also has six assists under his belt after 33 league appearances.

Following Saturday’s disappointment, Simy will shift his focus to helping Crotone end the 2020-21 season on a high with games against Roma, Hellas Verona, Benevento and Fiorentina still to come.

The 28-year-old surpassed Obafemi Martins’ record of 28 goals for Inter Milan in the Serie A, to become the highest scoring Nigerian player in the history of the Italian league with 29 goals.

Crotone were promoted to the Serie A last year after their second-place finish in the 2019-20 Serie B campaign and Simy has been at the club since he left Portuguese club Gil Vicente in July 2016.