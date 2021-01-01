'Tell me if you have something against me' - Hakimi fumes after omission from Serie A Team of the Season

The Morocco international is disappointed after being left out of the selection of best players in the Italian top-flight

Inter Milan full-back Achraf Hakimi has questioned Electronic Arts (EA) Sports following his omission from the Serie A Team of the Season.

The selection of best players for the 2020-21 campaign was released on Friday with Juventus' Juan Cuadrado getting the nod in the right-back spot ahead of the former Real Madrid star.

This season, Hakimi has been one of the standout players in Antonio Conte's title-winning squad with his defensive and attacking contributions.

The Morocco defender has contributed seven goals and eight assists after 36 Serie A matches in his debut campaign.

The 22-year-old was dropped to the reserves and he did not hide his disappointment after the announcement which he described as "a joke".

"What a joke! if you have something against me tell me !! This is bull... thanks EA Sports #TOTS," Hakimi tweeted.

What a joke! if you have something against me tell me !! This is bull... thank @EASPORTSFIFA #TOTS



Vaya broma! Si tenéis algo en contra de mi decírmelo! Vaya mi.. Gracias @EASPORTSEsp #TOTS — achrafhakimi (@AchrafHakimi) May 21, 2021

Ivory Coast's Franck Kessie was the only African star who made the selection after his marshalling role in the AC Milan midfield this term.

Inter Milan trio Romelu Lukaku, Milan Skriniar and Nicolo Barella made the best XI while Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo is joined by Napoli's Lorenzo Insigne, Sassuolo's Domenico Berardi and Lazio's Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

Elsewhere in Morocco, Hakimi has been nominated as the Unicef champion for the rights of the child in the North African nation as part of the 75th anniversary of the United Nations Children's Fund.

Article continues below

“I am very proud to be involved with Unicef and to support efforts to promote children's rights. With the Coronavirus crisis, humanity is going through difficult times," he said.

"Children are the most affected by the effects of this pandemic and particularly the most vulnerable among them.

"It is everyone's duty to support their cause, to add I will be mobilized and I will support with my efforts the promotion of children's rights in Morocco."