'Hakimi better than Alexander-Arnold and Bellerin' - Fans in awe of Borussia Dortmund star

The 21-year-old put on a commanding performance in Saturday's Revierderby as the BVB marked their return to action with an emphatic home win

Achraf Hakimi has been compared to Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold and Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin after his impressive display in Borussia Dortmund's 4-0 victory over Schalke 04.

Hakimi played from start to finish in the first Bundesliga game that took place in an empty Signal Iduna Park on Saturday, and he is earning rave reviews from fans on social media for his performance.

The Morocco star showed his versatility in Lucien Favre's team with his attacking and defending abilities that saw him complete the highest number of dribbles [2] after Thorgan Hazard and he also made three tackles, the second-highest after Raphael Guerreiro and Julian Brant with five tackles each.

    With his pace and passing ability, the 21-year-old who is on a two-year loan from Real Madrid provided an attacking drive for the BVB.

    Although he could not add to his tally of three goals and 10 goals in the Bundesliga this season, Hakimi's showing against Schalke 04 has got fans talking, and they described him as a better defender compared to the Premier League duo.

    Close