Hakimi assist helps Inter Milan see off Verona

The Morocco international set up the only goal of the encounter to ensure his side secured all three points at Giuseppe Meazza

Achraf Hakimi provided an assist as Inter Milan secured a 1-0 victory over Verona in Sunday’s Serie A game.

The Black and Blue aimed to secure all three points after their two-game winless run, where they played out draws against Napoli and Spezia.

The Morocco international was on hand to help his side achieve their target, making a significant contribution in the encounter.

Hakimi was handed a starting role, forming a five-man midfield for Inter along with Nicolo Barella, Marcelo Brozovic, Christian Eriksen and Ivan Perisic.

The Black and Blue dominated the opening 30 minutes of the encounter, with Romelu Lukaku making several efforts to try and open the scoring.

Hakimi went close to scoring in the 18th minute when he fired a long-range effort from outside the box and Marco Silvestri managed to parry the effort.

The Morocco star was again close to setting up a teammate for the opener in the 34th minute when he attempted to send a pass behind Verona's defense but it was intercepted.

Inter continued to make efforts to score but Ivan Juric’s men managed to thwart their attack as the first half ended 0-0.

After the restart, Antonio Conte’s side continued to push to break the deadlock but struggled to beat the solid defense of Verona.

The moment, however, came in the 76th minute when Matteo Darmian found the back of the net after Hakimi delivered a fine pass to the former Manchester United man.

The goal was all the Black and Blues needed to clinch the victory and return to winning ways at Giuseppe Meazza.

Hakimi featured for 79th minutes, struck three shots, had 54 touches on the ball, and had an 85 percent successful pass rate before he was replaced by Danilo D'Ambrosio.

The victory moved Inter closer to winning the Serie A title after gathering 79 points from 33 games, 13 points clear on the table.

Hakimi will hope to continue his consistent performances when Inter Milan take on Crotone in their next league game on May 1.