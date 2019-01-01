Ziyech plays key role in Ajax demolition of Utrecht

The Morocco international was at his best once again with the Dutch giants too strong for De Utreg

Hakim Ziyech was involved in one of the goals as Amsterdam breezed past FC Utrecht 4-0 at Johan Cruyff Arena in the Eredivisie on Sunday afternoon.

De Godenzonen came off the back of a disappointing 4-4 draw against in the in midweek, surrendering a 4-1 lead and falling down to nine men.

None of that happened in the Dutch capital this time, with a Donny van de Beek brace and a Dusan Tadic strike giving Ajax a comfortable 3-0 first-half lead.

Ziyech had supplied two assists in midweek, and he did so again with his corner kick finding Lisandro Martinez who headed the ball in after poor defensive awareness from the visitors.

90+2. The smile of victory. 😁#ajautr — AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) November 10, 2019

The 26-year old played the entire game and had an impressive 123 touches (fourth highest), produced five shots (two on target), successfully completed three of four dribbles, while 61 of his 81 total passes were accurate (75.3%).

Ziyech’s 10 crosses into the box were also the most of any player on the pitch. On the defensive side, he made two interceptions and three tackles.

The former FC Twente man has now extended his goals involvement to 21 goals (six goals, 15 assists) in 21 competitive appearances this season.