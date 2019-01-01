Hakim Ziyech: Moroccan winger helps Ajax advance into Champions League group stage

The Morocco international bagged an assist to help the Sons of the Gods progress in the European tournament

Hakim Ziyech delivered an impressive performance to help reach the group stage after a 2-0 victory over APOEL Nicosia on Wednesday.

After a goalless draw in the first leg, the international was in a brilliant form to ensure Erik ten Hag’s men overcame APOEL at Johan Cruijff Arena.

Ziyech set up Edson Alvarez in the 43rd minute of the encounter for his side’s opening goal before Dusan Tadic sealed the victory with 10 minutes left to play.

The 26-year-old featured for 87 minutes before he was replaced by Dani de Wit while goalkeeper Andre Onana was on parade from start to finish.

Ziyech and Onana played key roles for Ajax last season as the Dutch champions reached the semi-final of the European competition before losing to Hotspur.

Both African players will hope to help the Sons of the Gods surpass their last season’s performance in the competition this term.