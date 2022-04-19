Haaland transfer to Man City: Guardiola responds to latest reports of deal for Borussia Dortmund striker

Pep Guardiola has refused to comment on the latest speculation linking Manchester City with a move for Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland.

Fresh reports claim City have agreed a deal with Haaland that will see the Norway international earn in the region of £500,000 per week.

The 21-year-old is widely expected to move on this summer as a clutch of elite clubs prepare to trigger a reported €75 million (£63m/$82m) release clause.

What did Guardiola say about Haaland?

Guardiola was speaking to reporters to preview City’s Premier League home clash with Brighton on Wednesday.

When the subject of Haaland was inevitably raised, the Catalan would not be drawn on the latest rumours.

"No answer to your question. I have other things in my head rather than what is going to happen next season,” he said.

Asked whether City were targeting a striker for next season, Guardiola replied: “We are playing with a good striker this season. We don't know what is going to happen in the future.

“For many years I never talk about transfer windows especially when we have incredible things to play for this season.”

No regrets over cup selection

Guardiola also defended his decision to make seven changes for Saturday’s 3-2 FA Cup semi-final defeat to Liverpool.

The former Barcelona boss insisted his selection was based on advice from the physios after a bruising encounter with Atletico Madrid in the Champions League in midweek.

One of those changes saw Zack Steffen replace goalkeeper Ederson, with the American making a huge mistake for Liverpool’s second goal.

Asked if he had any regrets, Guardiola said: “No. I understand the opinions of my fans. They have all my respect to give their opinions. My selection was for many reasons.

"They [the available players] were ready. But Kevin [De Bruyne] wasn't ready, Kyle [Walker] wasn't ready, [Ilkay] Gundogan wasn't ready. I understand the questions, I was in the hotel after the game against Atletico, and in the hotel in London, I spoke with my doctors and physios. I listened to what they said to me and we took the decisions.

“We have a lot of info you don't have. If we were tired, we wouldn't run in the second half like we ran in the first half because football is not about physicality. It's about momentum and sometimes you are better and sometimes you are not. I have a lot of info, not for that specific game, but for many games I ask a lot of my staff for the situations and moods of players. After I take the decisions.”

