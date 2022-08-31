'Worth every penny!' - Haaland fervor hits new levels as Man City star nets another hat-trick

Erling Haaland ran rampant for Manchester City with a fantastic hat-trick in the first half against Nottingham Forest on Wednesday.

Haaland scored three in just 38 minutes

Has now netted nine in five matches

Second hat-trick in a row

WHAT HAPPENED? The Norway international scored three goals in quick succession at the Etihad Stadium. It is his second hat-trick in a row for Pep Guardiola's side and takes his goal tally up to nine from just five games in the English top-flight.

WHAT ARE PEOPLE SAYING?

The striker's incredible performance in the first half of the Premier League match has drawn huge praise from across social media, with many spectators in awe of the 22-year-old.

Twitter

Twitter

Twitter

Twitter

Twitter

Twitter

Twitter