‘Haaland looks clumsy but he’ll go down in history’ - Dortmund striker not fazed by pressure, says former Molde team-mate

The prolific teenager has been backed to go all the way to the top by his old colleague Alex Craninx

striker Erling Haaland “will go down in history”, according to his former team-mate Alex Craninx.

The goalkeeper, who also had a stint with Castilla, teamed up with the Norway international striker in the earliest days of his career when he was with Molde.

Since then, the 19-year-old has enjoyed a swift upward trajectory, scoring 17 times in 16 league matches for Red Bull Salzburg before being quickly moved on to BVB in the January transfer window.

His scoring form has continued in , with the hitman notching 10 times in his first nine league games, including the first goal back following the unscheduled break owing to the coronavirus pandemic as Dortmund routed derby rivals 4-0 at home.

Craninx believes that the Leeds-born star has all the capabilities to make an indelible mark on the history of the game.

“Haaland is a great player and he's going to go down in history,” he told Radio Marca. “He seems a bit clumsy because of his height but he has great feet.

“I don't think the pressure gets to him at all, no matter where he goes, because he has some good people around him and takes everything in his stride.”

Meanwhile, the Belgian shot-stopper says it would be huge news in Norway if Haaland was to team up with Martin Odegaard at Real Madrid, with the Bernabeu club having been strongly linked with a move for the striker next summer.

“It would be massive news here if two players like Haaland and Odegaard got together at Madrid,” he said.

Odegaard initially struggled with life in after a high-profile moved from Stromsgodset at the age of 16, but highly successful spells with Heerenveen and Vitesse transformed his fortunes before shining with in this season.

“It was really difficult for him to play in Segunda at such a young age but you could already see how much ability he had,” Craninx said of the midfielder’s adaptation.

“It was a good move for him to go to Holland, get away from the spotlight in Spain and show his quality.”