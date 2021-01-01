Gyasi’s double spares Spezia’s blushes against Parma in Serie A

The Italian-born enjoyed a fine outing in the matchday 24 fixture at Stadio Alberto Picco

Ghanaian striker Emmanuel Gyasi was Spezia’s hero of the day as his double helped snatch a 2-2 draw with Parma in the Italian Serie A on Saturday.

Hosts Spezia fell behind by two first-half goals from Yann Karamoh and Hernani Junior but the Ghanaian’s second-half efforts salvaged a point in the matchday 24 fixture at Stadio Alberto Picco.

The Black and Whites are now two places and 10 points above the relegation zone while Parma sit one spot from the bottom.

Gyasi has scored four goals and assisted four other strikes for his side who are fighting to maintain their elite division status following promotion from Serie B last season. He has featured in all 24 matches played by his club so far this term, starting in all but three of the games.

Karamoh broke the deadlock in the 17th minute, slotting past Spezia goalkeeper Ivan Provedel on the assist of Riccardo Gagliolo.

Eight minutes later, Hernani doubled the visitors’ lead after being set up by Juan Francisco Brunetta.

Spezia launched a fightback after the interval, earning a reward in the 52nd minute when Gyasi beat goalkeeper Luigi Sepe after being teed up by Guilio Maggiore.

Eighteen minutes to full time, the Black and Whites completed their comeback as the Ghanaian slotted into the net to make it 2-2, having been assisted by Daniele Verde.

Article continues below

Gyasi will hope to make it two successive games of scoring when they face giants Juventus on Tuesday.

Born to Ghanaian parents in the Italian city of Palermo, the 27-year-old is chasing his first Ghana call-up, having indicated his readiness to feature for the Black Stars. He has not played for his country of birth at any level.

“My dream is to play for the senior national team [Black Stars]. I believe hard work and determination can get me into the Black Stars. I have two mentors, Stephen Appiah and Asamoah Gyan,” Gyasi told Asempa FM last year.